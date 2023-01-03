Presidency: Obasanjo Destabilising Internal Democracy





•Says ex-president deceived south-east by failing to deliver Second Niger bridge after turning the sod

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, reacted to an open letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on New Year day, in which he said Nigeria had performed poorly under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven and a half years, saying the ex-president had no moral right to push such uncommon position.

The president’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, in reaction to Obasanjo, accused the former president of untoward practises as president from 1999 to 2007, citing several instances of his destabilising internal democracy by removing five governors illegally via the State Houses of Assembly.

The presidency also recalled that under Obasanjo’s watch, the local government allocation of Lagos State government was withheld despite Supreme Court’s pronouncement judgment that the allocations should be released to the state.

The…





