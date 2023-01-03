Sahara Group Unveils ‘Responsibly Sahara’ Initiative to Enhance Sustainability





Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has flagged off the ‘Responsibly Sahara’ initiative to enhance the organisation’s sustainability footprint across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, as saying that the initiative would embody Sahara Group’s march towards greening its operations progressively to promote access to clean energy and environmental sustainability.

“The Responsibly Sahara initiative represents our very deliberate commitment to sustainability right from the board, management and business leaders to our next generation of young graduate management trainees. It is our insignia for sustainability, our enduring call to action to over 6,000 Sahara Group employees to always make a difference when it comes to securing the future today,” the statement quoted…





Source: Thisday Newspaper