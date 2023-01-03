Wike Mocks Atiku over Obasanjo’s Endorsement of Obi





•You’re a mole in our party, PDP PCC tells Rivers governor

•Asks him, did Amaechi support you, ‘good product’?

•Atiku’s campaign: Your unholy union with Tinubu based on treachery, you’re both treacherous

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has said Sunday’s endorsement of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo speaks volumes about the character of his former vice and current presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Wike called Atiku a bad product.

The governor spoke yesterday at the flag-off of the Akpabu- Odido Road project in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

But reacting swiftly, PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) returned Wike’s diatribe, asking sarcastically if his own former boss, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper