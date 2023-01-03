WikkiTimes Launches Accountability Reporting Fellowship





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

WikkiTimes, an investigative and data journalism medium, is set to launch the Umaru Pate Accountability Reporting Fellowship on January 4, 2023.

Named after Professor Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Kashere, the fellowship offers six months paid-internship to young graduates in investigative, data and fact-checking journalism.

WikkiTimes, founded in 2018, is launching the fellowship in recognition of Pate’s outstanding contributions in the field of journalism and to mark the professor’s 59th birth date.

A renown communication scholar, and academic of international repute, Pate is the pioneer dean of the Faculty of Communication at the Bayero University Kano.

As a professor of Media and Society, and an advocate of investigative journalism, Pate has won several international grants for the Faculty of Communications at BUK.

His contributions include the modification of the Nigerian Journalism Curriculum…





Source: Thisday Newspaper