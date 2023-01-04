Buhari Signs N21.83trn 2023 Budget, Defers Finance Bill





•Says ample provision for elections

•Assents 2022 supplementary appropriation bill

•Urges N’Assembly to reconsider ways and means by CBN, as Lawan assures legislature will address bill

•Gbajabiamila says budget increase by legislative arm in public interest

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the N21.83 trillion 2023 appropriation bill into law, marking the last time he would be performing such task as Nigeria’s president.

The president however deferred the signing of the Finance Bill, which is still being reviewed, especially over its conflicts with the fiscal term of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The proposed Finance Bill was said to have taken away all concessions given by the PIA. For instance, it disincentivises investments in the petroleum sector, leading to massive protest by the international oil companies (IOCs), especially in the area of gas flaring.

The annual financial plan, which contained…





Source: Thisday Newspaper