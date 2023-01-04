Chevron Donates Classrooms to Edjeba Primary School





Sylvester Idowu in Warri​

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has handed over a three classroom block built in Edjeba Primary School, Edjeba community in Delta State to the school management .

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the classrooms, built under a joint venture arrangement with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Rick Kennedy said the completed project reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the development of the education sector in the country.

“It is our brief that qualitative education is the bedrock of national development. Our pride will be to see students from this state go on to become internationally celebrated professionals in their chosen fields of studies.”

Kennedy, who was represented by Mr. Momodu Riwanu, also promised that the oil giant will continue to invest in community development, thanking the Edjeba community for ensuring peace for business to thrive.

Source: Thisday Newspaper