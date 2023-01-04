DSS Nabs Masterminds of Kogi Bomb Explosion During Buhari’s Visit





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) said Wednesday it arrested the masterminds of a bomb attack in Kogi State during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the agency said the duo of Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were arrested on January 3, 2023.

It said one of the suspects, Otaru, sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape.

“He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility,” it said.

The statement said

the Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack occurred on December 29, 2022, near the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the president to commission some projects.

The DSS said the suspects were in custody and would be prosecuted accordingly.

Details later…





Source: Thisday Newspaper