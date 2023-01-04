FG Inaugurates NDDC Governing Board





*Threatens severe sanctions for breach of contract approval limits

*Onochie seeks cooperation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

After over three years of flip-flops, the federal government on Wednesday inaugurated the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The new board has as Chairman former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbukwu as Managing Director.

The inauguration which is coming barely few months to the end of the tenure of the Buhari Administration, has been enmeshed in numerous crisis with pending court cases at the Federal High Court.

Inaugurating the board in Abuja, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Umana, urged the board to immediately hit the ground running by implementing recommendations of the Report of the Forensic Audit of the Commission carried out in 2019.

Umana specifically charged the board to look into “allegations of irregular employment from 2019 and follow up on the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper