Former Nigeria Envoy to Jordan, Faruk Malami Yabo, Leads Supporters to PDP in Sokoto





Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The immediate past Nigeria Ambassador to Jordan and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Faruk Malami Yabo, on Wednesday defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto state.

Yabo who was the immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to Iran and Jordan, announced his defection during the PDP rally in Yabo town.

Faruk Malami Yabo was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), during the primaries before he stormed out of the venue alleging irregularities in the conduct of the primary.

Speaking while announcing his defection, Malami Yabo who was the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in 2019 general election described his defection to the PDP as homecoming.

He said “I have always been a PDP family and my defection today is like someone returning back home. I thank everyone who is part of this movement and I promise to help the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming…





Source: Thisday Newspaper