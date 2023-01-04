Ikeja Electric Partners Civil Defence on Safety of Power Distribution Equipment





Peter Uzoho

Lagos-based Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as part of its efforts to ensure safety of equipment for stable electricity supply across its network.

Speaking during a meeting with the Lagos State NSCDC Command, the Head, Legal and Regulatory, Ikeja Electric, Babatunde Osadare, commended the agency and the Nigerian Police for their tremendous support towards protecting the Disco’s infrastructure and ensuring that vandals were arrested and prosecuted.

Applauding efforts of the Civil Defence, Osadare stated that it was important to let the agency know that vandalism was still on the increase, hence the need to urgently intervene.

He stated that those nefarious activities were sabotaging the company’s efforts to provide excellent service delivery, adding that the affected communities might experience extended power outage due to the acts of vandals.

According to him, Ikeja Electric was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper