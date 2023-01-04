Impeachment Saga: Court Grants Substituted Service on Ekiti Speaker





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State High Court yesterday granted the application of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, for a substituted service on the current Speaker, Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba.

In a motion ex-parte brought pursuant to order 39 Rule (1) and (2) order 7 Rules(1),(5)(d( and 16(2) of the Ekiti State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2020, Justice Adekunle Adeleye of the state High Court 5 ruled that Mrs. Adelugba, who is the third defendant in the suit be served through her constituency office in Emure Ekiti or through the wall of Ekiti State House of Assembly which is her last known address.

Aribisogan was impeached by 17 out of 25 Assembly members on November 21 last year for alleged gross misconduct, including allegedly blocking the passage of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, bringing hoodlums and ‘witchdoctors’ to the Assembly complex among other unparliamentary activities.

The court further said it…





