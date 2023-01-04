Just In: Former Niger Deputy Governor Quits APC Presidential Campaign 





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Niger State Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto has resigned from the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the All Progressives Congress.

In addition, Ibeto Nigeria’s former Ambassador to South Africa also quit as Assistant Secretary of the North Central Directorate of Mobilisation and “organs and committees ” of the APC.

To cap it up Alhaji Ibeto resigned totally from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the state.

In a letter he personally signed which was addressed to the Chairman of the APC in Ibelu ward of Magama local government area of Niger state dated 3rd January 2023, a copy of which is in possession of THISDAY, the former deputy governor attributed his action to lack of genuine reconciliation within the rank of the party in the state.

Part of the letter reads: “Mr Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics and as a former party administrator, an elected official into many political…





Source: Thisday Newspaper