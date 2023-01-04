Low Traffic on Akwa Ibom Streets over Hike in Fuel Product – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Traffic has drastically reduced in the streets of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, and other major towns in the state due to continuous increase in the price of fuel in the last two weeks.

Petrol in the state is now sold for over N350 in few stations dispensing the product against N165 sold per litre some months ago.

This development has reportedly resulted in fewer vehicles now seen on the roads as few private vehicle owners and commercial vehicle operators could not afford the product.

This has caused some passengers resorting to trekking while many have reduced the frequency of their journeys because of high cost of transportation being experienced in the state.

Many indigenes of the state who returned home for the Christmas celebrations appear to be stranded as transportation cost from Uyo to Lagos by commercial bus is now N30,000 against N15,000 previously charged at the beginning of last month.

The state government had…