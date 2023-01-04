Nigeria’s Ethnic Youth Leaders Hail FCT Court’s Verdict on Emefiele 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has described the verdict of an Abuja High Court that barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting and detaining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over fabricated allegations of terrorism funding and economic crimes, as a landmark judgment.

Justice M.A. Hassan had while delivering the judgment last Thursday in a suit seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and all officers under their control from instigating the arrest of Emefiele, barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The ethnic nationalities group said the judgment was a landmark one that would remain indelible in the history of the country.

The NEYLC is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths…





Source: Thisday Newspaper