No Plans to Drop My Deputy, Says Diri





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described as untrue insinuations in certain quarters that he intends to drop his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in his re-election bid.

Speaking at his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state when he played host to

the immediate-past state Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, Diri said such rumours were baseless.

He stressed that his deputy has contributed significantly to the success of his administration and it would be unthinkable to drop him.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the Diri/Ewhrudjakpo ticket was a divine project, which God used his predecessor, Dickson, to make a reality.

Diri, who received Dickson in company of his wife, Dr. Gloria Diri, traditional rulers,

and leaders of thought from Kolokuma/Opokuma, restated his appreciation to his predecessor for his role in his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper