Otti: Time to Reclaim Abia from PDP’s Rudderless Leadership

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, in Abia State, Alex Otti, says time has come to reclaim Abia from “rudderless leadership” plaguing the state for over two decades.

He stated this in a message to the people of Abia, saying that voting the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of Government House Umuahia should be achieved in 2023.

The Labour Party governorship flag bearer called on Abia electorate to vote for good governance, describing 2023 as a “crucial” year “when you and I shall have the great opportunity we have been yearning for to reclaim our dear state of Abia.”

Otti added that Abia would be returned “to the path of peace, growth and development after many several years of rudderless leadership that has severely affected the welfare and well-being of millions of Abians,” if elected.

The renowned economist and banker explained that he remains committed to ending maladministration in Abia since 2015 “when…





