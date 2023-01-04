Relief as Senator Facilitates Road  Rehabilitation in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Residents of Joga Orile, Ibooro, Imasai and Ibese in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State have experienced relief, as rehabilitation of the 13 kilometre road linking the major towns in the area has commenced

The road rehabilitation, which was facilitated by the Senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Tolu Odebiyi, was sequel to the intervention of the senator as part of his constituency projects.

It was being handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture Maintenance and Rural Development.

While speaking on the economic importance of the road project, Odebiyi said when completed, the project would enhance transportation of agricultural products from farm to markets, and also enhance economic activities in the area.

The senator advised road users to be cautious on the road and cooperate with the workers handling the road rehabilitation, particularly during the festive period.

Odebiyi also enjoined residents…





Source: Thisday Newspaper