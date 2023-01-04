UN Supports  Women  Education on Female  Genital Mutilation





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

HACEY health initiative yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, received support from the United Nations Trust Fund and spotlight initiative to embark on the ‘Stop-cut Project’ on female genital mutilation (FGM) with engagements of 200 women in state.

The community engagement was organised for survivors of FGM in Osun State.

However, 200 women were reached in Iwo and Orolu Local Government Area of the state respectively.

The End FGM Alliance members were engaged as facilitators to re-sensitise the survivors about the law and policy and also to be an advocate for ending FGM in the society.

One of the facilitator, Mr. Adebisi Ademola, shared the ordeal experience he has had in the cause of advocacy against FGM.

He explained how traumatised some survivors were as a result of mutilation.

