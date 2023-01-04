 WITCH HUNTING CHURCHES AND PASTORS IN NIGERIA





The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to call its witch-hunting pastors to order and restrain them from inciting violence and hatred in the name of witchcraft and exorcism. This call has become necessary following a recent Christian witch-hunting event in Ibadan in Southwest Nigeria. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Faith and Miracle International Church organized an Ibadan city-wide crusade. Tagged “Destroying the Power of Witchcraft and Marine Spirit”, this event took place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Liberty Stadium Ibadan, Oyo State. Senior Prophet G. F. Adetuberu presided over this program. It is worrisome that the event happened in contemporary Nigeria.

The AfAW is deeply concerned over this activity because similar programs have been linked to cases of witch persecution and related abuses in the communities. Unfortunately, pastors are using witchcraft to assert legitimacy and power. They are stoking witchcraft fears…





Source: Thisday Newspaper