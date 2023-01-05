2023: Danmole Leads APC Presidential Campaign’s Sensitization of Lagos Christian Leaders





*CAN promises to focus on candidates’ track records, capabilities, not religious bias

The Directorate of Religion Affairs of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Lagos State, has sensitized Christian leaders in the state in a bid to galvanize more support for the party’s candidates especially the foremost presidential candidate in the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The parley held on the premises of Lagos State television, on Thursday had in attendance leaders of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and its five blocs, 57 Coordinators at the local level, as well as religious Non-Governmental Organizations.

According to the Director General, Lagos APC-PCC Directorate of Religion Affairs, Chief Oyinlomo Danmole, the meeting was in furtherance of its task to meet with the religious leaders in order to secure their support and bloc votes for the party’s candidates.

The former Lagos State Commissioner…





Source: Thisday Newspaper