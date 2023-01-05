Adeduntan Urges Banks to Improve Loan Monitoring to Prevent NPLs’ Build-up





•Advises Nigeria, others to take debt sustainability more seriously by limiting fiscal wastages, reducing inefficiencies

Obinna Chima

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has advised financial institutions in the country to be vigilant and improve the monitoring of their customers’ loans in order to prevent the build-up of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the industry as a result of the macroeconomic challenges.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, Adeduntan also urged businesses and their bankers to approach the new year in a collaborative relationship in order to overcome anticipated headwinds in the economy.

Adeduntan explained, “To prevent rising NPLs, businesses and their bankers will have to collaborate more and ensure timely flow of information to prevent surprises.

“Banks on their part will have to improve monitoring of their loan portfolio to quickly identify early warning…





Source: Thisday Newspaper