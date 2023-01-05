Ambassador Bello Extols Tinubu’s Qualities





Kate Ejisu

Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Ambassador Adejare Bello, has listed seven qualities of the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has thrown his weight behind Tinubu’s presidential bid

The seven qualities, according to Bello, are detribilised Nigerian, well focused, readiness to help others, non religious bigot, unparallel developmental strides and a strategist.

The ambassador said these qualities stand him out as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election in the country. He has therefore, called on all Nigerians to rise up and vote massively for Tinubu.

Bello described Tinubu as a detribalised politician, who has consistently dedicated his life to serve people and poised to put Nigeria on the right track.

He noted that the APC presidential candidate has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, adding that his sagacity as former governor of Lagos is second to…







Source: Thisday Newspaper