Bauchi Police Kill Scores of Suspected Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover AK-47 Rifles





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

In an ongoing effort to stem the tide of kidnapping in the state, the Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies neutralised scores of suspected kidnappers and bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles in their hideouts at Dajin Madam and Yankari forests in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement which was made available to journalists yesterday, said many of the criminals escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, “On the eve of the new year, the police operatives attached to the Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies attacked kidnappers/bandits’ hideouts at Dajin Madam and Yankari forests.”

“During the daring operation, several bandits were neutralised and dislodged from their enclaves, while others fled in disarray into the deep forest with possible bullet wounds. In the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper