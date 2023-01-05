Coalition Allege Fresh Plot to Launch Attacks, Smear Campaigns against Emefiele





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Civil Society Groups under the platform of Coalition of National Interest Defenders, on Thursday, raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot by some sponsored anti-President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policies’ groups to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The coalition raised the alarm at a news briefing held in Abuja and addressed by the convener, Mr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, a legal practitioner.

Ohazuruike alleged that the sponsored groups are plotting to attack the CBN headquarters and carry out anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at foreign missions in Abuja.

He added that the sponsored protests were part of the continued agenda by the Department of State Services (DSS) to undermine the president and the CBN leadership led by Emefiele.

The coalition maintained that the agenda of the sponsored groups also included a plan to fabricate another…





Source: Thisday Newspaper