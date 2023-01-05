CSOs Knock Katsina Emir for Endorsing APC Guber Candidate





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State, on Thursday, faulted the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman’s open endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, for the state’s exalted seat in the 2023 poll.

The state Chairman of the coalition, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, said the endorsement of Radda by the monarch contravened the neutrality of the emirate and put it in jeopardy.

Usman, in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the state’s APC governorship campaign council, Ahmed Abdulkadir, titled: ‘Katsina Emir Endorses APC Gubernatorial Candidate’, endorsed Radda when he received him at his palace recently.

But Abdullahi explained that the emir ought to maintain political neutrality and work assiduously for the betterment of the society rather than endorsing politicians for elective positions.

The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper