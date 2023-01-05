DSS Nabs ISWAP Masterminds of Kogi Bomb Explosion During Buhari’s Visit





•Suspects behind Kuje Prison attack, killed two policemen in Kogi police division assault

•Staged several kidnap operations in Kogi, Ondo

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Department of State Services (DSS) said yesterday it arrested a commander of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and another suspect, who were masterminds of a bomb attack in Kogi State during the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

DSS said the suspects were also part of the terror group that attacked the Kuje Prison facility in Abuja and launched the June 24, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A statement issued by the agency said the duo of Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were arrested on January 3, 2023.

It said Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape.

“He is currently…





Source: Thisday Newspaper