EFCC Secured 3,785 Convictions in 2022





•Bawa commends personnel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said yesterday it secured a total of 3,785 convictions across all its commands in 2022.

The figure, which emerged from a review of the commission’s performance in the outgone year, shows a 70.5% improvement over its record for 2021(2220).

It also represents a 98.93% success rate in prosecution given that the commission lost only 41 cases, representing 1.07% within the period.

As it was in 2021, the Lagos Command of the Agency recorded the most convictions, 765, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 573 convictions and the Port Harcourt Zonal Command, 567 while the headquarters recorded 314 convictions.

A statement by the commission said the conviction secured by the commission in 2022 was the highest by the EFCC since inception and sustained an upward trajectory which began shortly after the emergence of the administration of President Muhammadu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper