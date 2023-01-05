Emefiele: Groups Call for DG DSS Bichi’s Sack





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Various groups under the auspices of Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari; Lawyers in Defence of Human Rights, and the South South Youth Leaders, have unanimously demanded the immediate sack of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The groups also described the allegation that N89 trillion domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had been mismanaged by the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, as mere fabrication.

They insisted that the DG DSS must be sacked, arrested and prosecuted over his alleged failed plot to undermine President Buhari with the plans to frame Emefiele for terrorism and financial crimes.

The groups, in a press conference Thursday in Abuja, spoke through their leaders, Messrs John O. Israel and Tochukwu Ohazuruike.

They alerted the public of an alleged grand plan to hire civil society groups who would be mounting pressure on President Buhari to sack the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper