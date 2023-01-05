FG: Incoming Administration Will Inherit N77trn Debt





•Ahmed reiterates Nigeria not planning debt restructuring, restates commitment to obligations

•Country lost N6trn to tax incentives in 2021, moves to phase out pioneer incentives

•Says finance bill will be signed into law in few days

•80.6% of revenue spent on debt service in 11 months

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has revealed that the incoming administration would inherit about N77 trillion debt by the time President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in May next year. Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists at the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2023 Appropriation Act.

The National Assembly recently approved the sum of N819.5 billion as supplementary budget for 2022.

In another letter, the president had also informed the lawmakers that the government would take another N1 trillion loan from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper