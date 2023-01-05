Kwankwaso Flags off Senatorial Campaign in Edo, Seeks Support for Party’s Candidates





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso, has assured Nigerians of a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country if elected as president in the next general election.

This is as he also promised to tackle security headlong as well as improved infrastructure in Nigeria.

Kwakwanso stated this yesterday when he flagged off the party senatorial campaign in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of Uromi, His Royal Highness, Anslem Aidenojie II, Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom, the NNPP presidential standard bearer declared that: “Under my administration, the traditional institutions will be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of things.

“If elected, the issue of insecurity, collapsed infrastructure and bad economy will be a thing of the past.”

According to him, “It is very sad that today, we…





Source: Thisday Newspaper