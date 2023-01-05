Looking Ahead In 2023 – Rekindling Hope in Nigeria’s Health Sector





Vivianne Ihekweazu

The start of a new year comes with fresh expectations, hopes, and dreams. In 2018, Nigeria Health Watch hosted its inaugural Future of Health Conference with the theme “Defining the Health Sector of Our Dreams in Nigeria.” The newly elected President Muhammadu Buhari had just been sworn in to begin his first four-year term.

This inaugural Future of Health Conference comes to mind because, among a renewed sense of optimism, talks centered on how the nation could reach universal health coverage (UHC), improve access to basic healthcare, and implement interventions that improved maternal outcomes.

As we prepare for the upcoming presidential election next month and the governorship elections in certain states that will follow, this provides a new opportunity for a policy reset, assessing how much work remains to be done to address the myriad of challenges the health sector continues to face in order to improve health outcomes.

In the health…





Source: Thisday Newspaper