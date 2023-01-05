NCS Urges NASS to Drop NITDA’s Bill for Lack of Stakeholders’ Input





Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, has called on members of the National Assembly to drop the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Bill that has passed the first reading on the floor of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on ICT and Cyber Security.

The bill seeks to enact an Act that will empower NITDA to provide for the administration, implementation and regulation of Information Technology Systems and Practice in Nigeria, which will automatically convert NITDA from a development agency to regulatory agency in a sector where there is an existing regulator.

NCS’ call compliments other calls from industry players like Computer Professionals (Registration Council) of Nigeria (CPN), the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Paradigm Initiative, who…





Source: Thisday Newspaper