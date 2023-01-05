NUPRC to Licence Holders: Disclose Full Ownership of Firms Operating in Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has directed all lease and licence holders operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to submit the full list of real owners of their companies within seven days of the extant notice.

In the directive by the industry regulator, personally signed by its Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, the commission demanded that the information to be disclosed must include the identity (ies) of beneficial owner(s), the level of ownership, and details about how control is exerted.

The new directive released by NUPRC was tagged, “Notification No. 1 to All Licence and Lease Holders in Nigeria on the Requirement for Submission of Beneficial Ownership Information.”

As a member of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), whose standards are implemented by its Nigerian version, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the federal government is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper