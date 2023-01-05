Obi: I’m in the Race to End Nigerians’ Suffering





*Says he is the most qualified among all contestants”

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado EkitiPresidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has said he is in the race to end the suffering of the people of Nigeria.

Specifically, Obi promised to change the fortune of the country to good through provision of employment, adequate security, industrialisation and ensuring unity among others.

The labour party presidential candidate who stated this during a mega rally held in Ado lamented what he described as poor economy situation, insecurity, and unemployment with a promise to find lasting solution to it, if elected.

Mr peter Obi said the people should vote for him based on his integrity and ability to serve them efficiently, urging the people to do away with religious and ethnic sentiments.

He noted that Nigerians needed a leader with vision at this critical period, hence the need for them to vote for him during next month election.

“People are suffering…





Source: Thisday Newspaper