Omo-Agege: LG Autonomy Bill Greatest Challenge to Constitution Amendment 





*Blames state houses of assembly for delay in bill passage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared that the local government autonomy bills are the biggest challenge facing the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly.

Omo-Agege, who made this disclosure on Thursday while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said State Houses of Assembly have failed to vote on the amendment bills on local government autonomy passed and transmitted to them by the National Assembly for concurrence.

He, however, stressed that notwithstanding the challenge of the governors and their State Houses of Assembly holding back, the National Assembly is optimistic the bills will be passed

According to him: “I can tell you that at the National Assembly, we have fulfilled our part of that bargain, what is now left is to get the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper