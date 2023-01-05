One Feared Killed, as Hausa, Fulani Clash in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

One person has been feared dead while many people sustained injuries following a bloody clash between some Fulani and Hausa settlers at Ogbese community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered that the clash which started last Tuesday evening had degenerated into a full blown crisis by yesterday morning as many shops belonging to the two northerners were burnt down at midnight in the popular Ogbese market.

The real cause of the fight was yet to be officially known as of the time of filing this report, but it was learned that palpable tension was permeating the community.

However, a resident of the community, who spoke on condition anonymity, said the crisis was caused as a result of a clash between a Fulani man living in the forest and a Hausa man in the community over cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

He narrated that the Fulani man allegedly stole from a pack of the cannabis kept in the bush by the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper