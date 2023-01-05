OPEN LETTER TO SALIU MUSTAPHA





Ideas move and rule the world, writes ABDULGANIYU BOLAJI ABDULLAHI

My dear Turaki,

Let me start by wishing you a happy new year. I pray that the Almighty Allah continues to keep you in good health and in good spirit.

I have chosen to write you this letter for three reasons. The first is my belief that although we are political opponents, we are not enemies. We must therefore not lose the capacity to communicate with each other and engage in honest conversations. We were brothers and friends before this contest; and I hope and pray that we shall remain so after the elections, regardless of the outcome.

The second reason is my understanding that electioneering contest, such as is currently between you and me, should also be an opportunity for candidates to openly canvass and cross-fertilise ideas. When this happens, the people would have been enriched and assisted to make up their minds based on issues they consider most important to them. This is why debates or…





Source: Thisday Newspaper