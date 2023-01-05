Police Nab Suspected Facebook Scammers, Kidnappers, Rapists in Delta





Operatives of the Police Command in Delta have apprehended three suspected Facebook scammers, kidnappers and rapists in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Ufuoma Police Division in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the arrest followed a complaint from a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022.

According to Edafe, the victim complained that the suspects held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North, video and also took her nude pictures.

Edafe said the victim reported that the suspects used the video and nude pictures to blackmail and demand for ransom from her parents.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO Ufuoma Police Division immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo…





Source: Thisday Newspaper