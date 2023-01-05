Suspected Cultists Kill Tricycle Operator in  Awka









David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Suspected cultists last Tuesday shot and killed a tricycle operator close to the back gate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State.

The incident was said to have happened in the evening while the victim was left dead in the pool of his blood.

There have been incidences of killings, which have been traced to rivalry between various cult groups in the state. This has led to many people decrying the spate of violence and bloodletting in the state.

An eyewitness, a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, who declined to be named, while speaking about the killing of the tricyclist, said: “Residents and students are currently living in fear as incessant killing has started again in Awka and environs.

“For the past two or three days, there have been records of young people being gunned down, and that of today (Tuesday), has happened at Unizik school gate in Ifite Awka.”

Meanwhile, the state police authorities have confirmed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper