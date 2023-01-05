Ugwuanyi: With Enugu’s Oil Producing Status, My Successor ‘ll Excel





Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has disclosed that his biggest joy is that the recent actualisation of his administration’s struggle for Enugu to join the league of states enjoying oil producing status in Nigeria would ensure the fulfillment of his prayer that his preferred successor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) performs better than him in office if elected.

Ugwuanyi said Enugu’s oil producing status was one of the successes of his administration that would bring immense fortunes to the socio-economic development of the state, stressing: “I’ m glad that Dr. Mbah will have a huge resources to perform better than me if elected.” The governor added that it’s a father’s prayer that his son does better than him in life.

Speaking at the EXCO Chamber of the Government House, Enugu, when he received, Master Innocent Chikelu Ugwu, a 17-year old indigene of Enugu State and student of Christ…





Source: Thisday Newspaper