2023 Elections: I’m in Race to End Nigerians’ Suffering, Says Obi





*Says he’s most qualified among all presidential contestants

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, said he was in the race to end the suffering of Nigerians.

Obi promised to change the condition of the country through provision of employment, adequate security, and industrialisation, and ensure unity among others.

He said he was the most qualified among the presidential contestants.

Speaking during a mega rally held in Ado-Ekiti, Obi lamented the poor economic situation in the country, insecurity, and unemployment, and promise to find a lasting solution to it, if elected.

He said the people should vote for him based on his integrity and ability to serve them efficiently, urging them to do away with any sentiment based on religion and ethnicity.

While noting that Nigerians needed a leader with vision at this critical period, Obi said, “People are suffering in this country and we want to end the suffering. Today,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper