At 13.17%, Prime lending Rate Hits 23-month High

Amid increase Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 16.5 per cent, prime lending rate in the banking sector now stands 13.17per cent, the highest in 23-month, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) money market indicators.

Prime lending is the interest rate that banks charge their most creditworthy customers, generally large corporations.

The apex bank in November 2022 increased MPR to 16.5 per cent in response to global inflationary pressures, which had continued to hurt economies around the world.

The CBN in its money market indicators revealed that prime lending reached the highest figure at 14.97per cent January 2020.

With the prime lending rate reaching its highest level in 2022, the data by CBN revealed that maximum lending rate at 28.14 per cent reached second highest level in 2022, as banks move to attract more lending to customers.

Maximum lending rate increased to 28.14 per cent in November 2022 from 28.06per cent reported by CBN in…





