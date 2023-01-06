Benfica Boss Furious over Chelsea’s Pursuit of Fernandez 





A furious Roger Schmidt lashed out at Chelsea over their pursuit of midfielder Enzo Fernandez, labelling the Blues ‘disrespectful’ for the manner of their approach.

Chelsea agreed personal terms with 21-year-old Fernandez earlier this winter and had been pushing for a deal paid in instalments, rather than triggering his €120m release clause, despite Benfica’s determination not to sell.

Fernandez even skipped Benfica training to return to Argentina without permission in an attempt to force through a transfer, but the Portuguese side’s insistence on receiving the €120m in full has seen talks break down.

Now, Schmidt has provided a furious update on the situation.

“I want to start by saying that Enzo is a very good boy and a fantastic player,” he said. “We like him very much and we want him to stay. But his situation is not easy.

“He played in a World Cup, was World Champion and there’s a lot of money on the table. A player can get confused when he thinks about…





Source: Thisday Newspaper