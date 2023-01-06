Chants of ‘Atiku, Atiku’ as Makinde Launches Second Term Campaign





*G-5 members committed to PDP, Says Ortom

*At Oyo rally, aggrieved governors refuse to name presidential candidate to support

*Ikpeazu’s kinsmen pledge support for Atiku

*PDP PCC mocks Tinubu’s rally for inability to speak on policy issues at Kano

*Kano PDP: APC candidate tired, has nothing to offer, he should go home and rest

*Finally, Wike approves Atiku’s campaign rally in Rivers

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, referred to as G-5, were yesterday greeted with surprise in Ibadan during the official launch of Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term bid, as shouts of the party’s presidential candidate’s name, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, rent the air, to the embarrassment of the governors, including Makinde.

The governors had fallen out with their party’s leadership over the outcome of the presidential primary that produced Atiku. Thus, his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper