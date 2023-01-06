Experts: FX Challenge, Multiple Taxation, Poor Infrastructure Threat to Nigerian Airlines





Chinedu Eze

Aviation industry experts have warned that the continuous scarcity of foreign exchange, multiple taxation, poor airport infrastructure and lack of capacity, will have negative impact on airline business in Nigeria, if urgent measures are not put in place.

They are of the view that domestic carriers will remain unprofitable enterprise, except government reviews its policies in the sector.

The experts who spoke to THISDAY on the way forward for the industry, said since the last 40 years that the air transport sector was deregulated, airlines come and go without sustained profitability and with lifespan of average of 10 years, noting that such pattern of existence may continue, except there is drastic review of policies that are inimical to airline operations in the country.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, told THISDAY that the challenges, which the airlines faced in 2022 would reoccur in 2023 and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper