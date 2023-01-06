Hamadjam, Police Inspector, Emerge Winners in Opobo Marathon 





Hamadjam Yahaya from Taraba State and a Police Inspector, Atuoma Chidinma from Abia State have emerged winners in both the male and female categories of the 5th edition of Opobo Marathon in Rivers State.

And for their efforts, they each went home with the sum of N250,000, while the second and third positions in both male and female categories received N150,000 and N100,000 respectively as consolation prizes.

In the male category, home boy Clinton Toby finished second with Mariya Ahmed trailing behind, while another home girl, Victory Toby was second in the female race with Princess Aniete coming third.

In an interview, both Yahaya and Atuoma expressed satisfaction with their performances, stressing that it was reward for several months of practice and endurance trainings.

They both disclosed that they were visiting Opobo for the first time and that the marathon has given them the opportunity to know the ancient kingdom.

Yahaya particularly commended the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper