INEC: Presidential Poll Results to Be Collated at ICC in Abuja





*Yakubu named chief electoral officer

*Collection of PVCs starts Sunday at 8,809 registration areas/wards

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced that the February 25 presidential election results would be collated at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

INEC also named its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, as the chief electoral officer for the presidential election.

In a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said after a meeting of the situation room, it was resolved that the ICC would serve as the venue for the exercise.

Okoye said, “The commission has established two committees for this purpose. First, is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated.

“This will be headed by the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional…





Source: Thisday Newspaper