Kanu Supported Restructuring as Far Back as 2017, Says Younger Brother





*Accuses south east govs of developing cold feet

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was disposed to dropping his agitation had the federal government initiated a “sincere discussion” on restructuring the nation.

This revelation was made by Emmanuel, younger brother to Kanu, who contended that, the IPOB leader had expressed his willingness to consider restructuring as alternative to outright Biafra sovereignty as far back as 2017.

He told journalists in Umuahia that the proposal was for Nigeria to be restructured along the1960 Independent Constitution and the Republic Constitution of 1963, which conferred semi-autonomy to the federating regions as obtained in the defunct first republic.

According to him, Kanu was pressured by prominent Igbo leaders, including the late Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme and Mbazulike Amechi, to consider accepting restructuring as alternative to Biafra…





Source: Thisday Newspaper