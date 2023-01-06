Kwara Gov Swears-in New Acting CJ





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday swore in Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as the Acting Chief Judge of the State.

The swearing-in of the new acting Chief Judge, Justice Adebara became imperative few hours after Justice Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu bowed out of the bench in great honours.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that,”The development reaffirmed the administration’s absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law.

“It is on record that this government has since assumption of office in 2019 shown absolute respect for separation of powers and rule of law.

“It is in this regard that the most senior Judge on the High Court bench is being sworn-in today to fill the vacant office of the Chief Judge of Kwara State.

“This is in compliance with Section 271(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as t)”.

Source: Thisday Newspaper