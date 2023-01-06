Labour Party: Our Candidates Will Contest All Elections in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party says all its candidates in Ogun State, will contest in all elections scheduled for this year.

The party said its candidates would contest 40 offices in the forthcoming elections, including the presidential, three senatorial, nine House of Representatives and 26 House of Assembly seats in the state.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, stated this while addressing journalists at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting held at Obi/Datti Campaign Office in Abeokuta.

Arabambi said there was no longer factions in the party.

He said all stakeholders of the party right from the national level to the ward level, had agreed to put the past behind them as advised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Arabambi flayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for castigating Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi for president, and said Nigerians would be shocked by the results of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper